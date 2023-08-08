Riley Keough Reflects on Having Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage as Stepfathers

Getty

Riley Keough is looking back at her late mom Lisa Marie Presley's love life.

As part of a new cover story with Vanity Fair, the Daisy Jones & the Six star was asked about what it was like growing up in the spotlight -- thanks to her family's relation to Elvis Presley and her mom's relationships with big name stars like Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

Riley, 34, is one of Lisa Marie's two children with ex Danny Keough, to whom she was married from 1988-1994. Though they would remain close, Presley got a quickie divorce from Keough in the Dominican Republic and married Michael Jackson just 20 days later. Their marriage made major headlines, as it came on the heels of child molestation allegations in 1993.

"My whole childhood was probably very extreme. In hindsight, I can see how crazy these things would be to somebody from the outside. But when you're living in them, it's just your life and your family. You just remember the love, and I had real love for Michael," Riley said of Jackson while speaking with Vanity Fair.

"I think he really got a kick out of being able to make people happy, in the most epic way possible, which I think he and my grandfather had in common," she added, before comparing her time at Jackson's Neverland Ranch with grandfather Elvis's Graceland estate.

"Which one did I like better? I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest," she shared. "That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime."

Presley filed for divorce from Jackson in 1996, got engaged to musician John Oszajca in 1999, broke it off in 2001 and married Cage in August 2002. Keough didn't have as much to say about Cage, who filed for divorce from Presley just months after their marriage, in November 2002.

"He's a great actor," she told VF, adding that they don't keep in touch, but she'd be down to work with him in the future. "I've had some wild stepfathers. Famous and not famous," she added.

After Cage, Presley married Michael Lockwood in 2006; the two welcomed twins Harper and Finley in 2008 before they split in 2016 and entered into a bitter custody battle. The divorce wasn't finalized until May 26, 2021.

During the same profile, Keough also looked back at her days growing up in Calabasas, California -- the home of the Kardashians. "I think when we lived there, it was just us and Melissa Etheridge -- it was horse country," She said. "I'm an OG Calabasas girl. My grandma dated [the Kardashians'] dad, I think? Fact-check that."

As Vanity Fair pointed out, Priscilla Presley did date the late Robert Kardashian in 1973, a couple years before he tied the knot with Kris Jenner.