Atlanta Doctor, Hospital Accused of Covering Up Baby's Decapitation During Birth In Lawsuit

AP

"They propped the baby's head on top of the blanket to make it appear like the head was attached when it wasn't," claimed one of the lawyer's for the couple suing.

Warning: Many of the details in the story below are extremely upsetting.

20-year-old Jessica Ross and boyfriend Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr.'s dreams of having a child together "turned into a nightmare," after -- according to a lawsuit -- their baby was decapitated during childbirth.

The couple filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Dr. Tracey St. Julian, Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale, Georgia and several other nurses at the hospital, alleging gross negligence, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Ross and Taylor appeared alongside their legal team, who gave a rundown of what allegedly occurred after -- at 37-weeks -- the pair went to the medical center on July 9 when Ross' water broke.

"They were so excited about the birth of their first child. The went to premiere for care, because they were close by and because there were women doctors there," said attorney Cory Lynch. "Unfortunately, their dreams and hopes turned into a nightmare that was covered up by Southern Regional Medical Center."

According to attorney Roderick Edmond, after around 10 hours of labor, Ross began to push, but the baby "stopped descending." He said the baby's shoulders became stuck, before warning, "What happened after that was just brutal."

They claim Dr. St. Julian then came in and "in the process of trying to delivery this baby, pulled on the baby's head and neck so hard and manipulated them so hard that the bones in the baby's skull, face and neck were broken." Edmond said Ross was eventually taken to an operating room for a C-section -- where, "when the womb was opened, the feet came out, the body came out and there was no head."

"The head was stuck in the vagina and the head subsequently was delivered vaginally. The baby had been decapitated," he claimed.

While the parents knew the child died, they say they didn't know the specifics of what happened for days.

"They were not allowed to hold their child. The hospital basically said, we can't let you hold the child," said Lynch. "My understanding is that they, at one time, did not want them to see the child. What they did, the hospital wrapped the child up very tightly so they could not see what actually happened and they were able to see the child behind glass."

"In an attempt to misrepresent ... when they wrapped this baby up tightly, they propped the baby’s head on top of the blanket to make it appear as though the head was attached when it wasn't," added Edmond.

Edmond said that while it was on record that Dr. St. Julian had the "intention of telling the couple the truth" when she visited their room the following day, the couple "reasonably didn't want to talk to her at that time." He said Dr. St. Julian eventually "came clean" days later -- but claimed she wasn't who informed the couple, or law enforcement, about the alleged decapitation.

According to Lynch, it was the funeral home who informed Ross and Taylor on July 13, before the couple then reported it to authorities. The Clayton County Police Department confirmed they opened an investigation into the case.

"It wasn't until then that Dr. St. Julian told the family what actually happened," said the couple's attorneys. "They did everything in their power to try to not let the family know what actually happened on that day."

Edmond went on to say St. Julian was "grossly negligent" for using "ridiculously excessive force" on the child's head and neck. The legal team also believes St. Julian and the other nurses at medical center were negligent for not calling the on-site obstetrician in a timely manner or advocating for Ross to have a C-section sooner. They're seeking a jury trial, as well as unspecified damages.

In a statement, Prime Healthcare Services -- which owns Southern Regional Medical Center -- told USA Today, "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those impacted by this tragic event."

"Our prayers also remain with the dedicated team of physicians, nurses and staff at Southern Regional Medical Center who cared for this patient," they continued. "While our sympathies go out to the family, Southern Regional Medical Center denies the allegations in the Complaint referencing the hospital. Since this matter is in litigation, we cannot provide additional statements."

The company also said Dr. St. Julian "is not and never has been an employee of the hospital, and the hospital has taken appropriate steps in response to this unfortunate situation."

According to Law&Crime, the medical center said Dr. St. Julian was simply the couple's doctor and used the facility for delivery. They also told the outlet that the "unfortunate infant death occurred in utero prior to the delivery and decapitation."