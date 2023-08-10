How Nick Viall Tried to 'Weed Out the Moles' In His Friend Group Amid Pregnancy

Getty

Nick Viall revealed how he figured out which friends he can trust amid his fiancee Natalie Joy's pregnancy.

On the most recent episode of The Viall Files podcast, the reality star shared that he tested his friends by telling some of them the wrong gender of his baby.

"We already know the gender," said The Bachelor alum. "We're not revealing that yet. We have told some friends, but I've told some friends the wrong gender."

"Sometimes you have to weed out the moles," said Viall. "So every once in a while, I'll just like get to know who you can trust and who you don't."

"You never know," he continued. "All of a sudden it gets around, and be like, 'Oh, I heard you're having a...' and then you know who it came from."

"I wonder if they have a big mouth," he said of his decision to mislead his friends -- before warning them, "So if you know, maybe you don't know."

Also during the episode, the couple spoke about their excitement for becoming parents.

"It's definitely brought us closer," said Natalie. "There's been pockets of beautiful moments, obviously, like going to the doctor's, getting ultrasounds, seeing our baby."

The couple have been together since 2020, and got engaged in January.

"I'm just excited to be a dad," added Nick.

"I have always said I wanted to be a dad, and I was always like, 'you know, if I'm ever lucky enough to be a dad,'" he continued. "So the fact that I'm finally really close, it's very exciting and surreal and amazing."