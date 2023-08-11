Shanna Moakler Defends Daughter Alabama Barker's 'Amazing' Rap Career

Getty/TikTok

Shanna Moakler is showing her support for her 17-year-old daughter Alabama as she pursues a career in rap music.

In an interview with Page Six, the model -- who shares Alabama and son Landon, 19, with ex-husband Travis Barker -- praised her daughter's decision to follow in her father's footsteps, saying she believes it's a "very natural progression" for Alabama after growing up going on tour with Travis and his band Blink-182.

"I think her rap career is amazing. My kids were raised on a tour bus from the time they were born," Shanna, 48, said. "Every creed, every race is going to love hip-hop and rap that's not gonna change. So for me it is a very natural progression for [Alabama], because she’s been in the studio with her father with the greatest musicians in the world."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Back in May, Alabama was hit with criticism after she teased an original rap song on TikTok, above. In a since-deleted video, she slammed the haters who claimed she doesn't "know anything" about the genre, and proceeded to detail her long history with rap music, including sharing photos of the handful of artists she's met through her dad, and rap concerts she's attended.

During her interview with Page Six, Shanna defended her daughter's budding rap career.

"I think her father both understands the nature of the industry [and] that genre of music," she said. "I think there's a real love for it, and I think there's a deep respect for it as well. I know that they would never do anything without that respect."

"They literally traveled the world numerous times over with some of the biggest musicians, rap artists and hip-hop artists in the world, and [for Alabama’s] generation right now the highest genre of music is hip-hop and rap," she explained.

Ultimately, Shanna applauded Alabama for having so much confidence at only 17.