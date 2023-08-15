Video Shows Woman Accused of Plotting to Kill Husband Arguing With Him Before Bahamas Trip

Thomasville Police Department

Police advise the couple NOT to go on vacation together to the Bahamas amid their divorce in newly released bodycam footage -- just days before her arrest in the Bahamas for allegedly plotting to kill her husband

Newly released body camera footage shows law enforcement respond to a confrontation at Lindsay Shiver and her estranged husband Robert's home in Thomasville, Georgia.

The argument captured on camera came just days before Shiver was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Robert in the Bahamas -- a vacation which was at the center of their confrontation in the video released by police.

"We have filed for divorce, but living in the same house. It's hell on earth, as you can imagine. Just got super aggressive and that's why I called immediately, because he's been physical before and I'm just not doing that," Shiver tells responding officers in the video.

Facebook

"Woke up this morning, we have travel plans to leave, and he's insisting that I don't go," Shiver continues.

"Are you just wanting to leave, or is he supposed to be going with you?" a police officer asks.

"Yeah we're supposed to be going with our kids," Shiver replies.

"She's going to the Bahamas to see her boyfriend," her husband Robert, a former Auburn University football player, interjects.

"I don't personally recommend you going on vacation together," the officer advises.

"I agree with that," Robert says.

But Shiver disagrees, saying, "It's just an hour on the plane." She also made a point to tell officers that the plane was a property item "that I own too, by the way."

The couple would leave for the Bahamas on July 16. Less than a week later, while on the island paradise, Shiver was arrested and accused of plotting to murder her husband.

Shiver, a 36-year-old former beauty pageant queen, was released on a $100,000 bond and must remain in the Bahamas until her next court date in October.

She and her alleged would-be accomplices, also out on bond, are required to wear ankle monitors.

Two men are charged in the case alongside Shiver -- her reported Caribbean lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold, 29.

Local police believe the murder plot was concocted on July 16. However, law enforcement only stumbled upon the alleged plot while searching through Bethel's cellphone during an unrelated investigation into a bar break-in case in the Bahamas.

Police claim WhatsApp messages show Shiver allegedly saying "kill him" along with a photo of her husband.

Robert and Lindsay Shiver are in the midst of a contentious divorce with each seeking custody of their three young children. They are also both seeking full use of their $2.5 million Georgia mansion.

In the divorce filing, Robert accuses his wife of adultery, something she has denied. For her part, her attorneys have said, "Suddenly, [her] husband is not permitting wife to use the jet or have access to funds."