Mom Scrolling Facebook Stumbles Upon Topless Video of Herself Breastfeeding Taken by Stranger

A 24-year-old mother, Izabele Lomax, made a shocking discovery while scrolling social media.

The new parent was on Facebook when she stumbled upon a video of herself topless while breastfeeding her child.

The caption on the clip read: "I'm not shaming women who breastfeed their babies. I'm shaming the woman who breastfed in public with no respect to cover themselves up and just let their boobs hang out (nipple included) for everyone to see! COVER TF UP !!!"

"I shouldn't have to cover my son's eyes and explain why your boobs are out and quite frankly, I don't want to see it either. Have some respect!" the post continued. "For real cover yourself up, what the f**k is wrong with people?"

Following the shocking discovery, Lomax responded by posting a TikTok video while apparently topless and breastfeeding her child.

"Imagine waking up, getting on Facebook, and seeing this video of yourself yesterday at the beach," she said kicking off her commentary.

"Not only did this woman walk past me multiple times with her son, you had every opportunity in the world to say something to me. Not that I would have cared or stopped what I was doing, but you instead choose to post a video of me and my child on Facebook, publicly for the world to see," she said.

"What if you were told that the only way you could eat at the beach is if you were covered up by a towel?"

"Next time you see a mom breastfeeding her child in public, covered up or not, tell her how good of a job she's doing," Lomax advised.

"Also, let it be known that her son is literally four years old," she added. "If you are sexualizing a breast to a four-year-old, you've got your own set of issues."

She received overwhelming support in the comments.

One supporter wrote: "YES GIRL! Feed your baby any way you choose. You are doing AMAZING ❤️".

While another noted: "With these record heat spikes too. Covering up would be torture to me & my little one".

And yet another wrote: "I always tell people to put a shirt over their head so they don't have to see me lol or they can go to the bathroom to eat while she eats at the table".