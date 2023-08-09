Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA in Maternity Underwear Ad for Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty / Instagram

The pregnant star shared the sweet photos to her Instagram, writing "Not ur mama's maternity bras"

Rihanna and her one-year-old son RZA are taking the internet by storm.

The Fenty beauty founder shared adorable images of her modeling items from her Savage X Fenty line while breastfeeding the 15-month-old.

Taking to Instagram, RiRi wrote, "Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA #SavageXMaternity".

Rihanna has previously said of fashion and pregnancy, in an interview with Vogue back in May 2022, "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.' I'm sorry — it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

Now with another on the way, the star is not only sticking to her fashion sensibilities but making sure other mothers have the opportunity to do the same.

As of two years ago, her Savage X Fenty brand was valued at over $1 billion.