Bravo Denies Rachel Leviss' Claim Sandoval Was Offered Pump Rules Producer Credit

Television By TooFab Staff |
Getty

After Rachel alleged that Sandoval was "rewarded" for Scandoval -- aka their affair -- and was offered producer credit for Season 11, Bravo released a statement in response to her claim.

Bravo has shut down Vanderpump Rules star Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss' claims that Tom Sandoval was offered a producer credit on the series in the wake of Scandoval.

During Part 2 of her interview on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Rachel said she and Sandoval had a discussion about contract negotiations for Season 11, which comes after their secret, months-long affair was exposed earlier this year and fans watched the drama unfold on the Season 10 finale and three-part reunion.

"He's not technically a producer, he's been on the series from Day 1, Season 1. I don't know if I’m even able to disclose this information, but he did tell me during negotiations for Season 11 that he was offered a producer credit for Season 11," Rachel claimed.

However, the 28-year-old said this didn't sit right with her.

"So, I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all. To me, that's kind of gross because it seems -- it makes me skeptical," Rachel told Bethenny. "Was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result?"

Only a few hours after the podcast episode dropped, Bravo released a statement, in which it denied Rachel's claim.

"Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11, and had absolutely no creative control over any editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules," the statement read.

Sandoval hasn't publicly addressed Rachel's claim.

Every Celeb, Vanderpump Rules Star Reacting to Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Scandal View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.