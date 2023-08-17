Bravo Denies Rachel Leviss' Claim Sandoval Was Offered Pump Rules Producer Credit

Getty

After Rachel alleged that Sandoval was "rewarded" for Scandoval -- aka their affair -- and was offered producer credit for Season 11, Bravo released a statement in response to her claim.

Bravo has shut down Vanderpump Rules star Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss' claims that Tom Sandoval was offered a producer credit on the series in the wake of Scandoval.

During Part 2 of her interview on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel, Rachel said she and Sandoval had a discussion about contract negotiations for Season 11, which comes after their secret, months-long affair was exposed earlier this year and fans watched the drama unfold on the Season 10 finale and three-part reunion.

"He's not technically a producer, he's been on the series from Day 1, Season 1. I don't know if I’m even able to disclose this information, but he did tell me during negotiations for Season 11 that he was offered a producer credit for Season 11," Rachel claimed.

However, the 28-year-old said this didn't sit right with her.

"So, I think he was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all. To me, that's kind of gross because it seems -- it makes me skeptical," Rachel told Bethenny. "Was this really just something that was fabricated for this end result?"

Only a few hours after the podcast episode dropped, Bravo released a statement, in which it denied Rachel's claim.

"Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11, and had absolutely no creative control over any editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules," the statement read.