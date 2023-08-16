Rachel Leviss Claims She and Ariana Madix 'Were Not Best Friends' As She Reflects on Scandoval

TikTok / Getty

During an appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star also reacted to Ariana Madix being praised as "America's sweetheart," and getting brand deals and opportunities, while she's being branded as the "ultimate villain."

Vanderpump Rules star Rachel (formerly Raquel) Leviss is opening up about her past friendship with Ariana Madix following the fallout of Scandoval.

During an appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel, the 28-year-old reality star -- who is now going by her birth name, Rachel, -- shared her thoughts on the "narrative" that she had an affair with her "best friend's" longtime partner, Tom Sandoval, claiming that she and Ariana "were not best friends" even though she has been portrayed as such.

When Bethenny, 52, asked about Rachel's friendship with Ariana, noting that "the world thinks [she] slept with [her] best friend's boyfriend of 10 years," Rachel said, "Yes, that's narrative that is being written for me. It is more salacious that way."

"Ariana and I were not best friends," she claimed. "We were acquaintances who became friends through the show. She's always been somebody who's been very sweet to me. She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was pursuing."

"That was all great, but we never had a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend," Rachel added. "It's painful to think that I hurt her in this way because that wasn't my intention. ... I called these people my friends because I really did believe they were my friends."

She also claimed that she "never" spent time with Ariana one-on-one off-camera, and they only hung out with Ariana in a "group setting because Tom would always invite me out."

"So it did seem that we were close friends from the outside looking in," Rachel said, "but in those situations, I was hanging with Tom more than I was hanging out with her."

When asked whether or not she believes Ariana will one day forgive her, Rachel said, "I don't expect her to forgive me. I think once trust is broken with somebody -- from personal experience -- it's really hard to come back from that. And the fact that I was able to keep those secrets from her, I don't expect her to ever forgive me."

"But I am remorseful," she added. "I do recognize that I've caused her a lot of pain."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Rachel also weighed in on Ariana being treated -- according to Bethenny, as "America's sweetheart" -- with the reality star getting brand deals, appearances, opportunities, and more, including joining the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

"Part of me says, good for you, because take advantage of these opportunities while they come your way," Rachel said. "But it is hurtful to me just to think that -- my nature is very kind and forgiving and understanding of other people, so the concept of me being the ultimate reality TV villain just blows my mind."

"And the way that she spoke to me at the reunion, I feel like it was uncalled for," she added.

Rachel also shared her thoughts about Ariana and Sandoval's former relationship, suggesting their romance was not real and the way their romance appeared on-screen wasn't accurate. And despite nearly 10 years together, Rachel said she didn't think the former couple would last -- affair aside.

"I would not be involved in this affair, secrecy-type situation if I thought there was longevity in this relationship between Tom and Ariana," she told Bethenny. "The people closest to them can see their relationship has not been what they portray on camera. Tom always told me they're a brand, they're an image. ... They're business partners."

When Bethenny brought up the fact that Ariana and Sandoval are still technically living together under the same roof, Raquel claimed that she "gave Tom the key to my apartment" so he could stay there while she was away at a mental health treatment center, but she said he decided to continue living at his and Ariana's house.

Although many may think it's bizarre that the two exes still live together, Rachel said she doesn't find it "that surprising," telling Bethenny that their relationship has "been this way" and "they haven't been an authentic ... romantic [or] intimate" couple for a while.

Ariana, 38, and Sandoval, 40, were together for nine years before the former discovered texts and videos that were sexual in nature from Rachel on the latter's phone in March. It was later confirmed that Sandoval and Raquel had an affair for months. The scandal -- aka Scandoval -- took the world by storm, with the fallout unfolding on the Season 10 finale and three-part explosive reunion.

Looking back at the scandal and the affair, Raquel said she believes the "concept of an affair hits home, hits really hard to a lot of people."

"So I think there was a lot of projection happening, a lot of emotions that came up for people," she explained. "And unfortunately, I was the punching bag for a lot of that."

Noting that 'hurt" she "brought on a lot of people," she continued, "I was not careful in my actions, and I was not thinking long-term."

Raquel -- who was in a relationship with costar and ex-fiancee James Kennedy from 2007 to 2021 -- added, "I was completely wrapped up in heartbreak and wanting to get certain needs met. Looking back now, I can see that I was still healing from a relationship from somebody who I thought I was going to marry. And ending that, I still haven't healed yet."

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, Rachel also opened up about her decision to seek treatment at a mental health facility in Phoenix, Arizona, noting that with time, she "learn[ed] to be compassionate with myself."

When Bethenney asked if Rachel now forgives herself, she admitted, "Yeah, I do."