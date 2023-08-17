Leonard Bernstein's Family Defends Bradley Cooper Amid Backlash

Netflix

Leonard Bernstein's children are stepping into the Maestro debate, defending Bradley Cooper amid backlash for his portrayal of the composer.

While some online critics are calling out Cooper, a non-Jewish actor, for donning a prosthetic nose for the role, the Bernstein family has rushed to defend him.

"Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father," the children said in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter, signed from Jamie, Alexander, and Nina Bernstein.

"We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father's music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration," continued the statement.

The family noted that they support Cooper's portrayal of the late composer, and even the decision to wear prosthetics on his nose.

"It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that," said the family.

"We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well," they assured. "Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch -- a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father."

The family had nothing but love to share for Cooper and the making of Maestro and the portrayal of their loved ones.

"At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother Felicia. We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can't wait for the world to see his creation."

Coming on the heels of 2019's A Star is Born, Cooper is both starring in and directing Maestro. The film promises to follow Bernstein's legendary composing career and his relationship with wife Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

The teaser, which bounces between black and white scenes and stunning colorful moments, shows the couple throughout their lives together and seems to explore the bond that the couple had amid the iconic composer's career.

Maestro will be released in select theaters November 22 and on Netflix December 20.