Kevin Federline Weighs in on Britney Spears Divorce, Urges Her to Seek Out 'Good Advice'

Getty

Federline's reaction comes one day after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, reportedly claiming infidelity and domestic violence.

As Britney Spears contemplates buying a horse amid Sam Asghari's divorce filing, her ex-husband Kevin Federline is weighing in on the latest dramatic life change for the pop princess.

Actually, it was Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan who was speaking with ET on Thursday, saying that the former dancer "wishes them both the best," whatever that winds up meaning for the couple.

"If they reconcile, great, but hopefully it won’t be a factor that makes her feel more alienated than she might otherwise be if she was still in an intact marriage," Kaplan said.

He also said of his client that while Federline "hopes that things work out for her for the best," he also wants to offer the singer some important advice: "Be strong, be focused, and get good advice from those around you before making important decisions."

Federline's attorney said that their boys are "very happy" in Hawai'i and he's doing his best to shield him from all the negative press that tends to swirl around his ex-wife. Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007. In May, Spears agreed to Federline's request to move the boys to Hawai'i with his wife Victoria Prince.

"Kevin tries to minimize media access to them wherever possible when they're out," Kaplan explained. "I think Kevin tries to give them a realistic expectation of what's always going to be out there. Because of who their parents are... [he] wants to make sure that they put the best foot forward and take care of themselves."

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Asghari had filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage. According to the outlet, Asghari accused Spears of cheating and had moved out in the weeks leading up to his filing.

Spears is reportedly again estranged from her family after seemingly starting to reconcile with them earlier this year, per TMZ. With Asghari reportedly having moved out, the family is worried that she's lost her entire support system.

Now that she's no longer under a conservatorship, the outlet reports that Spears doesn't have that team by her side. Instead, she purportedly has her manager Cade Hudson and her security detail — and that's it.