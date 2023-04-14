Britney Spears' 'Brutally Honest' Memoir Reportedly Done, Covers Family, Timberlake and More

Instagram

The as-yet-untitled book is reportedly eying a fall release and covers her childhood, rise to fame, and fall from grace, as well as her conservatorship and finding love with husband Sam Asghari.

After admitting to having written three different versions of her book on Instagram, Britney Spears' long-awaited memoir is reportedly finally finished and headed to the printers.

According to a Page Six source, the book will cover the entirety of her life from her childhood, rise to fame as a teenager, her tumultuous relationship with Justin Timberlake, children with Kevin Federline, her fall from grace and eventual conservatorship.

"Britney’s book is brutally honest and from the heart. No stone is left unturned. Its truly a female empowerment story," a source told the outlet. "Her taking control of her life."

"It is also a story of survival," the source added, "finding her way out of the crippling conservatorship to finding happiness with her husband Sam Asghari."

Spears reportedly worked with author Sam Lansky, a journalist who has previously written profiles on stars like Adele, Nicki Minaj and Madonna, on the book, per the outlet. They further report the book is going through legal channels at Simon & Schuster with a target release for the holidays.

Spears has been hinting at the possible content of her book in the time since she finally came out from under the conservatorship with many brutally raw Instagram posts where she's lashed out at her team and even her own family.

In February of last year, Page Six reported that Spears' book deal was worth $15 million, making it one of the most lucrative book deals in history. The outlet further reported Spears' desire to write a book was in part because of her sister Jamie Lynn's then-recent tell-all.

"I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me," she wrote in part after the book's release. The singer has also criticized and called into question the veracity of several documentaries about her life that have come out in recent years.

In a since-deleted post from April 2022, Spears wrote that she was "writing a book at the moment," describing the experience as "healing and therapeutic."

"it's also hard bringing up past events in my life," she continued. "I've never been able to express openly I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young with those events took place ... and addressing it now ... I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most and I'm completely aware of that !!!"

Spears has teased multiple times that she has a slew of shocking stories about her family, promising after her 13 year conservatorship ended that she would one day share them all.

"I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!! That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over," Spears posted on Instagram, as spotlighted by Page Six.

"There are parts of this book that every person -- particularly every woman -- can relate to and feel less alone," says another source for the outlet. "She transforms joy and pain into something transcendent: art."