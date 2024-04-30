Anne Hathaway Dishes on Decision to Get Sober After Celebrating 5 Years Alcohol-Free

Getty

"I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober," the 'Idea of You' actress announced. "That feels like a milestone to me."

Anne Hathaway is celebrating five years of sobriety!

The Devil Wears Prada alum opened up about her decision to get sober back in 2019 while speaking to the New York Times ahead of the release of her new romantic drama, The Idea of You.

"I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober," she told the publication when asked about some of the major milestones in her life so far, including turning 40 in 2022.

"That feels like a milestone to me," she said of her sobriety. "40 feels like a gift."

She continued, "The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don't know if this is middle age. We don't know anything."

Hathaway, who dove more into her sobriety and aging as she promoted the film, told Entertainment Tonight at the film's premiere Monday, that getting sober allowed her to "take the step that I needed," something she said was "grateful" for.

As for being in her 40s, the Princess Diaries star said she feels better now than she did some two decades ago.

"I certainly am way more comfortable in my skin in my 40s than I was in my 20s. I felt lost in my 20s," Hathaway shared. "I felt this pressure to have it all figured out and I thought that because I didn't know everything about myself, I was somehow doing something wrong."

"But it turns out, that's what your life's for," she added.

The Idea of You sees Hathaway as Solène, a40-year-old single mom who ends up in a whirlwind love affair with 24-year-old boy band sensation Hayes Campbell, played by Nicholas Galitzine. The film, she said is a "coming of age" for her 40-year-old character, and one she was "really excited to be a part of."

While Hathaway is certainly booked and busy, both in front of and behind the camera, the now 41-year-old actress said it's her family, husband, Adam Shulman, and their two young sons, who will always come first.

"When I started out, when I first became a mom, people were like, 'Oh, how are you going to balance it?' and I'm just like, 'Balance? What are you talking about?'" Hathaway recalled. "As much as I love my career, as much as I love what I do, and you know I'm a beast about it, there's no contest."