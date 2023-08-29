Sheriffs Release BTK Journal Entry Linking Serial Killer to Cold Case of Missing Teen

Getty/Osage County Sheriff's Office

A journal entry from 1976 has linked Dennis Rader, also known as the BTK Killer, to the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Oklahoma that same year.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office claimed last week they "uncovered potential connections to other missing persons and unsolved murders in the Kansas and Missouri areas" with Rader, after reopening the case of Cynthia Dawn Kinney, a cheerleader who who went missing from Pawhuska, Oklahoma in 1976.

Her case was reopened back in December, with the Sheriff's Office pouring over Rader's written works -- including an unpublished manuscript and journals in which he referred to his victims as "projects" -- in the months since. One of the entries they observed, which was just made public, referenced one "project" titled "Bad Wash Day."

"The brunette was the target. I would watch near by Laundry Mat for possible victim see C-9. Hit PJ-Bad Wash Day," it read. "Laundry Mat were a good place to watch victims and dream," he continued, writing that he would also masturbate after watching women at the establishment.

As the Sheriff's Office noted, "PJ" was Rader's abbreviation for "Project," while "C-9" apparently corresponds with Chapter 9 of an unpublished book manuscript in which he intended to detail all the murders he actually committed or considered "successful."

According to Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton (via CNN), the "laundry mat" detail is worth noting, as Kinney was last seen at a local laundromat in Pawhuska -- which is only a couple hours away from where Rader lived at the time. The bank across the street from the laundromat was also having new alarms installed at the time, while Rader was working as a regional installer for ADT -- though it's unknown whether Rader installed the alarms at that specific bank.

According to CNN, he also wrote "out of town until things cool down" on that same journal page.

Rader has also been named as the "prime suspect" in the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was found in 1990 but wasn't identified until 2021. She had been raped and strangled.

Rader, now 78, is currently behind bars serving 10 consecutive life terms after confessing to 10 brutal killings from the 1970s into the 1990s. He dubbed himself BTK, which stands for "bind, torture, kill," and taunted police and media throughout his spree before he was finally apprehended in 2005.