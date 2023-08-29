Rachel Morin Murder: Sheriff Warns Mystery Suspect Could Be 'Serial Killer'

Harford County Sheriff's Office

"This guy is gonna do it again," added the victim's sister, after authorities released footage of a man from a recent Los Angeles assault and home invasion whose DNA matched that found at the Morin crime scene.

The victim's family and authorities investigating the murder of Rachel Morin believe her killer will strike again.

On Monday, both Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler and the victim's sister spoke out as the search for her murderer continues, saying in a pair of new interviews they think he could attack others if he's not captured.

"The violence associated with Rachel's case shows he has absolutely no care, no regard for human life. I believe he will continue to do it until he’s captured," Gahler told Fox News Digital. "He may be a serial killer."

Earlier this month, authorities released surveillance video of a person of interest in the case. In the doorbell camera footage shared by law enforcement, a shirtless man is seen leaving a residence in darkness, carrying his clothes in his arms. There appears to be someone inside the house, who closes the door after he leaves.

"The unknown male is described as being approximately 5’ 09’’ 160 pounds, approximately 20-30 years of age, dark hair, muscular build and is believed to be of hispanic decent," said law enforcement. "This is not a current photo (within the last six months), and the subject’s hairstyle may have changed. This individual is believed to have ties to the Los Angeles area and may have been involved in violent crimes in other states."

According to police, DNA found at the crime scene matched DNA taken from a home invasion and assault from Los Angeles earlier this year. He has yet to be identified.

"Serial killers all start somewhere. What he did in Los Angeles was certainly, I believe, in that direction," Gahler continued. "I believe it was his intention to inflict more serious physical harm. We don't know who he is yet. He could still be laying his head here in our county, or he could have fled anywhere in the country or even the world."

Appearing on Banfield, Morin's sister Rebekah shared a similar sentiment.

"This guy is gonna do it again ... Somebody recognizes this guy," she said on the NewsNation program. "This guy is going to do it again. It could be your sister, your mother, your daughter. I'm really hoping that somebody comes forward soon. Somebody is brave enough to do what’s right."

The search for Morin's killer began earlier this month, after the 37-year-old Maryland mother-of-five didn't return from a run. Her body was later found on a hiking trail.