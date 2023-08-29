Buster Murdaugh Details Where He Was Night Stephen Smith Was Killed

Law&Crime

Son of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is asked whether he was romantically involved with Smith and how it feels to be accused of his murder.

Buster Murdaugh, the son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, is speaking out about facing murder allegations himself in his first TV interview.

Speaking with FOX Nation host Martha MacCallum as part of the network's upcoming The Fall of the House of Murdaugh documentary, Murdaugh addressed accusations he was either romantically involved with former high school classmate Stephen Smith or played a role in his death.

In 2015, Smith was found dead on the side of the road in Hampton County, South Carolina -- about 15 miles from the Murdaugh property known as Moselle. Though Smith's death was initially deemed a hit and run, the case was reopened in June 2021, based on information learned while investigating the murders of Buster's mother Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh and younger brother Paul. However, nobody in the Murdaugh family was ever officially named as a suspect.

When asked about both rumors in a preview clip of the doc, Murdaugh called them "baseless."

"I unequivocally deny anything that you just read off of that piece of paper. I did not have any personal, intimate relations with Stephen and that cannot be proven because it is baseless," he said. "I never had anything to do with his murder, I never had anything to do with him on a physical level of any regard."

When MacCallum then asked where he was the night Smith was killed, Murdaugh said he was at the family's Edisto Beach house. He added that he was with his mom and brother, who, of course, can't vouch for his alibi since they were killed in June 2021.

Buster's father, Alex, is currently serving two life sentences for their murders.

"I don't want to be rude here, but have you ever been accused of murdering somebody?" asked Buster, after he was asked how it feels to be the subject of such allegations. "Well, let me tell you, this is very, very, very, very, very ... it's a terrible thing to place on somebody with absolutely no fact. I mean, it has harmed my reputation. I mean, people perceive me as a murderer."

During the same interview, Buster also defended his father, who he insists is innocent.

"I do not think that he could be affiliated with endangering my mother and brother. We have been here for a while now and that's been my stance," he told McCallum, adding that he believes the real killer is still out there and "absolutely" worries about his own safety.

"I think I set myself up to be safe but yes, when I go to bed at night I have a fear that there is somebody that is still out there," he added.