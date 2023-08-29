Teen Girl, 16, Killed in Fight Over McDonald's Sweet and Sour Sauce: Police

Getty/File Photo

"At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce," said a DC judge as the teen charged with second-degree murder entered a plea.

A 16-year-old girl is dead and another has been charged in her murder, following a fight authorities say started over dipping sauce at McDonald's.

The alleged incident went down early Sunday morning, after 16-year-old Naima Liggon and four others went to the fast food establishment in Washington, DC. According to prosecutors, after picking up food and leaving the restaurant around 2 a.m., a dispute happened in a car, where Liggon was stabbed twice.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Another teenager was arrested that same day and charged with second degree murder; she had a knife in her possession at the time of her arrest, police say.

During a hearing on Monday, Detective Brendan Jasper testified the fight stemmed from "an argument over sweet-and-sour sauce."

He went on to claim (via The Washington Post) Liggon and another girl began striking the other 16-year-old, who could be seen on security footage allegedly not fighting back. As Liggon and the other girl went to get into their car, the suspect allegedly "lunged" at the victim with a pocketknife and stabbed her in both the abdomen and chest.

The suspect, who has not been named publicly due to her age, pleaded "not involved" -- or not guilty -- in court. While her team is arguing the stabbing was done in self defense, prosecutors feel the fight was already over by the time she allegedly pulled the knife. "She was the only person who brought a knife to a fistfight," said prosecutor Priscilla Guerrero.

"At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce," said the judge, who ordered the suspect to be held until the next hearing this Friday.

The victim's mother, Joy Liggon, expressed her shock over the "senseless" incident -- telling WTOP, "I can't understand how any type of a fight, whether it's over sweet-and-sour sauce or any other topic, could result in a murder."

"I do want there to be some justice for my child, but I also don't want to ... see multiple families ruined by this," she added.

"Naima was a beautiful, smart, funny, and unique young lady who loved life. She was loved and admired by so many people," her mother also told Fox 5. "Naima loved music and the arts, basketball, and she was shaping up to be a master barber. She had just been hired to work at Krispy Kreme as a doughnut specialist and was preparing to get her drivers license."