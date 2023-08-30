Bonnie Wright Says Lack of Ginny Weasley Scenes from Books Was a 'Little Disappointing'

Everett

Bonnie Wright, who starred as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise is opening up about the pressure of adapting a character from a beloved book series and how the lack of screen time can be "disappointing."

Wright appeared on the Inside of You podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, where she opened up about trying to bring the character to life.

"I definitely feel there was anxiety toward performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance," said Wright.

"Like, 'Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?' So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film," she continued.

"So you didn't really have as much to show in the film."

"Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn't get to come through because there weren't the scenes to do that," added the actress, 32. "That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess."

Wright also noted that there "was no room for much change in those scripts," and she never complained about the character's role to the producers.

"There were a million executives going through them all," she shared. "I think what I maybe took, which I don't take so much to heart now.

"I kind of felt that maybe my anxiety was about, 'Oh, I'm going to be seen as badly portraying this character,'" continued Wright. "Rather than realizing that I wasn't really given the opportunity to do that. So it wasn't really my fault, exactly."

"Fans do share that disappointment and they do it in a way that is like, 'We know it wasn't you. We just wanted more of you," said Wright. "And that's the same of every character. If only they could be five hour long movies."