Florida Mom Accused of Using Parody Website to Hire Hitman to Kill 3-Year-Old Son

Miami-Dade Corrections

A Florida mother and a male suspect have both been arrested, accused of using a phony website to try and hire a hitman to kill the woman's 3-year-old son.

Jazmin Paez and Gamaliel Soza, both 18, were arrested by Miami-Dade police -- Paez in July, Soza this week -- after they allegedly plotted different ways to get rid of Paez's child. The teen mom is accused of submitting a request for a contract killer on the totally fake website Rent-a-Hitman, sending in an address and photo of her son, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She also reportedly gave the website the safe word "Put me in coach," before the website's owner contacted authorities and an investigation into Paez was launched. An officer then pretended to be the hitman via text, with the mom agreeing to pay $3,000 for the hit on her son. She was arrested after police traced her IP address and phone number listed on the request.

She was charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and unlawful use of a communications device. Officers said she confessed upon being arrested and allegedly said her boyfriend recently broke up with her because of her child. Police say she still had the hitman website open on her web browser, while they also found a text on her phone reading, "It's being taken care of," in reference to her son.

Soza, meanwhile, stands accused of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and unlawful use of a communications device after disturbing texts between him and Paez were discovered during the investigation.

"The kid is the problem. I hope you see that all I ever wanted, was to free you. I told you about the kid. You won't do anything," he allegedly told her, according to his own arrest warrant affidavit.

"You do it, and I'll think about coming back," he allegedly told her.

According to the affidavit, Paez told Soza "that she took her son to the woods and left him there to be eaten by bears or drown in the water." Per authorities, Soza responded by "asking for a picture as proof."