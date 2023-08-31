TikTok Star Shows Off Plastic Surgery Results After Getting Five Operations at Once

Instagram/Murphy Before and Immediately After Surgery

Levi Jed Murphy says his favorite thing about plastic surgery is "getting the content" for social media, before detailing the complications of his latest operations and showing off his new face.

TikTok star Levi Jed Murphy is a new man after recently going under the knife for five different plastic surgery operations at once.

The 27-year-old social media star -- who boasts nearly 6 million followers on TikTok, almost 900K on YouTube and another 258K on Instagram -- traveled to Turkey to undergo a full face lift, deep temporal brow lift, buccal fat removal, chin lipo and scar revision, after recently dissolving some facial fillers.

In a Q&A shared to his YouTube page, Murphy -- who previously had three lip lifts, two nose jobs, three temple lifts, pinned back his ears, canthoplasty, blepharoplasty, buccal fat removal and lipo on his neck -- explained why he's done so much at such a young age.

"I just think I enjoy the results and the things they can do," he said, adding that he wants to "look my best in my prime years" instead of waiting until he's older. "I'm not getting surgery because I'm maintaining a youthful look. The reason I get surgery is because I want to change my face or my features completely," he added.

When asked his favorite part about surgery, he added, "Getting the content. I love getting the content when I'm just post-surgery, so like when I'm still recovering in hospital."

"Getting that kind of content is just hilarious to me, I don't know why. I crack these jokes while I'm half dying," he shared. "I just enjoy the content that I can get, and it usually slaps. She's kind of a quirky queen when she's going through trauma."

He has posted a lot of humorous videos to his TIkTok page throughout his recovery, joking that he went into surgery to look like Barbie but came out "looking like Shrek." He also cracked that his swollen face was simply the result of following a "James Charles makeup tutorial" ... and joked of his bruises, "I feel like I kinda slayed with the eyeshadow."

Documenting his recovery on YouTube, Murphy said he had to have his face drained twice after a "buildup of blood," calling some of the complications "not fun." He added that some of the issues to arise after his surgeries "made me feel like maybe this is a sign from the universe to stop getting surgery, especially in the near future because everything that could have wrong has basically gone wrong."

He went on to say that he does stand by the surgeries he had, as well as his surgeon -- noting that any complications were due to his body "being a little f---ing bitch." In the caption for one of his YouTube videos, he added, "it has nothing to do with how well the surgery was performed. It was just how my body reacted to so much trauma, I have never had issues before and have always used the same surgeon."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Earlier this month, he shared updated photos of how he looked 1-month post-op, saying his swelling was "basically completely gone and my scars are fading." He added, "it's already a massive improvement compared to my previous scarring."

He also posted a side-by-side showing his face before and after the operations, to highlight the differences.

In photos shared earlier this week, Murphy was seen taking his new face out for a birthday celebration -- a celebration which included a giant cookie cake covered in photos of his swollen and bruised mug.