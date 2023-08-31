Selena Gomez Reveals What it Would Take to Date Her, If Anything Happened With Soccer Boys

Getty

Selena Gomez is embracing her "happy girl era."

While promoting her new song "Single Soon," the singer/actress appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon, and divulged about what it would take to date her after the host noted that in "Single Soon," she says she's "high maintenance."

"I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," said Gomez. "But the line was really fun because I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

On what it takes to date Gomez?

"You gotta be cool, man," said Gomez. "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

However, Gomez isn't looking to get into anything serious soon. She opened up about how she is happy with where she's at.

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that," she said.

"But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I, I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be."

The host also asked about the viral video in which Selena yells that she's single at some soccer players, but she revealed that nothing came of it.