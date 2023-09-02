Tom Holland Shares Adorable Birthday Tribute to Zendaya

Getty

"My birthday girl," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor wrote alongside a photo of Zendaya wearing snorkeling gear.

Tom Holland is honoring Zendaya on her 27th birthday.

On Friday, the 27-year-old actor took to social media to celebrate his girlfriend on her special day, sharing two sweet posts to his Instagram Stories.

Holland first posted a funny photo of Zendaya wearing head-to-toe snorkeling gear on a boat. In the shot, the actress posed for the shot by giving a thumbs up to the camera.

"My birthday girl 😍," Holland wrote alongside the photo of his Spider-Man: No Way Home costar.

The second post featured Zendaya walking her dog, Noon, and Holland's pup, Tessa, in a park. Holland simply added three heart-eyed emojis on top of the candid shot.

Zendaya later took to Instagram to thank her fans and loved ones for the birthday wishes.

"Every year I grow I'm reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love," she captioned an adorable photo of her as a child. "Your kind words and constant support means everything to me. Thank you so so much and here's to 27💕."



The next day, the Dune star shared two gorgeous shots from a new photoshoot in two separate posts on Instagram.

Zendaya captioned her first post with a Virgo zodiac emoji -- and Holland had their fans going crazy when he commented on her photo.

"First," the Uncharted star wrote, joking that he was the "first" to comment on his girlfriend's post.

Zendaya and Holland first sparked romance rumors in 2017, but it's never been confirmed when the two actually started dating. The pair first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

Holland's birthday tribute to Zendaya comes just a few months after she posted in honor of Holland's 27th birthday back in June.

At the time, Zendaya shared several photos of Holland on her Instagram Stories, including a shot of the British actor making a heart with his hands while snorkeling in the ocean.

