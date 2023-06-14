Tom Holland Reflects on Lip Sync Battle Popularity, Talks Zendaya Romance & Why He's 'Apprehensive' About Spider-Man 4

Spike/Getty/Everett Collection

"For all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the 'Lip Sync Battle' is what I get the most compliments for," the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star told The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Holland is taking a look back at his iconic "Lip Sync Battle" performance.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor reflected on his famous appearance on the Paramount Network series, in which he performed a dance and lip sync routine to a mashup of Gene Kelly's "Singin' in the Rain," and more importantly, Rihanna's "Umbrella."

Although he appeared in "Lip Sync" battle way back in 2017 during the press tour for his first "Spider-Man" film, Holland said that fans still recognize him more from that performance than any of his other projects.

As fans who have seen the "Lip Sync Battle" performance -- or have even watched it a thousand times -- the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star rocked a black corset, fishnets, and a black wig for his rendition of "Umbrella" specifically, with the now-27-year-old performing an impressive -- yet hilarious -- dance routine with an umbrella in pouring rain.

"I'm proud of it. I like that it left a lasting impact," Holland told THR. "It was an amazing time. My life was changing before my eyes. 'Spider-Man' was coming out. I was on the up. I was getting offers and turning them down for the first time, which was really crazy. I was meeting producers and directors and going to L.A. by myself. I was finally at that stage where I could say, 'Can I bring my friends?' And they'd say, 'Yeah."

When asked if he felt that he was "making a statement about toxic masculinity" with his costume, he replied, "No. Mm-mm," before sharing that he didn't think twice about dressing up in more feminine attire for the performance.

"I don't give a f---. I've grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible. I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking," Holland explained. "I was just like, "Yeah, f--- it, I'll put some fishnets on and dance in the rain. That'll be really fun. I don't care.'"

However, don't expect the "The Crowded Room" star to ever do something like that again.

'"You'd never catch me doing that now," he said. "Just because I don't want to do a f---ing TV show that I don’t need to do. Id rather go and play golf and live my little private life."

"It is an interesting one," Holland added. "Because I've really worked hard in my career and I've really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it. And for all the movies that I'm incredibly proud of, the 'Lip Sync Battle' is what I get the most compliments for."

Meanwhile, Holland also opened up about his future with "Spider-Man." It's already been confirmed that the fourth film, which will mark his seventh appearance as the web-slinger in the MCU, is in the works, however, Holland admitted he's "a little apprehensive" about doing another film.

The "Avengers: Endgame" star said he's already attended several development meetings about a fourth movie before the writer's strike began.

"It was myself, Amy, [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Rachel [O’Connor], sometimes other executives from Marvel will sit in," Holland told THR. "It's a collaborative process. The first few meetings were about, 'Why would we do this again?' And I think we found the reason why. I'm really, really happy with where we're at in terms of the creative."

"But I'm also a little apprehensive about it," he added. "There's a bit of a stigma about the fourth one in all franchises. I feel like we hit a home run with our first franchise and there’s a part of me that wants to walk away with my head held high and pass the baton to the next lucky kid that gets to bring this character to life."

Elsewhere in the interview, Holland, of course, was asked about his relationship with his "Spider-Man" co-star, Zendaya. The couple first sparked romance rumors in 2017, but it's never been confirmed when the two actually started dating.

While Holland and Zendaya, 26, are slightly more open about their relationship than in the past, the former told THR that their privacy is important to them.