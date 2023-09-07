Why JWoww Is 'Just a Little Nervous' About Marrying Fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello (Exclusive)

MTV

"I would be 100% fine if we never got married," shared the Jersey Shore star as she and her husband-to-be shared how they really feel about saying "I do."

Just how long will Jenni "JWoww" Farley's fiancé have to wait until they walk down the aisle?

That was the big question after this candid conversation between the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star and Zack Clayton Carpinello from tonight's all new episode of the MTV reality show.

In footage exclusive to TooFab, the engaged duo sit down for a meal together and discuss how they really feel about marriage. The two got engaged back in 2021, after dating for two years; while it will be the first marriage for Zack, Jenni was previously married to Roger Mathews, with whom she shares daughter Meilani and son Greyson.

"To me, marriage is a contract and a party," Farley said to her other half. "I know so many people that are married that are f---ing miserable. And they only stay together for their children and that is something I would never do."

"To me, a piece of paper doesn't define love," she continued in a confessional. "I know that because I got a divorce. I feel like Zack is my life partner, I know we're going to be together forever, but divorce was really hard and it's scary."

She went on to tell Zach that she does "get nervous" about getting married again, because she's "been down this road before" -- something he totally understood. Farley then added that she "would be 100% fine is we never got married and we lasted til 140 years," before conceding, "but I know marriage is something you want and I want."

When she said she was "just a little nervous," Zack reassured her by saying he "for sure [gets] that."

Farley was previously married to Mathews from 2015 until she filed for divorce in 2019; the divorce was finalized in 2019. She and Carpinello started dating around the same time and while they split following an incident with costar Angelina Pivarnick in 2019, they reconciled shortly after.