Woman Fears Retaliation After Fight Over Smell of Menstrual Blood In Office Bathroom

Getty

"Was that you, stinking up the bathroom with your monthly?" the woman claims an older co-worker remarked -- but it was her comeback that she fears will get her in trouble with management

A woman is now worried about a savage remark she made after being shamed for the smell of her period in an office bathroom.

While the veracity of the wild tale is impossible to verify, the Reddit community was quick to side with the office worker who was looking for feedback on the incident.

The post, which quickly raked in over a thousand comments, detailed the argument while also expressing fear of retaliation if her co-worker were to complain to management.

Decide for yourself if she has anything to worry about.

The post in full

"I (F) am on my period. I haven't had one in a couple years (thanks kids) so it's a bit heavier and painful and all sorts of f--kery I really didn't want to deal with today.

"Anyway, I'm in bathroom at work, and I hear the door open, and in walks M (50sF). I can tell it's her because of the way she breathes. Now, since I'm bleeding, it faintly smells like blood, and I'm hoping to god it's not noticeable. I finish up, wash my hands and walk out the stall. She's standing at a sink, and says to me "was that you, stinking up the bathroom with your monthly?" And I'm frozen. I didn't respond and she goes, "well, you should warn someone next time so that way they don't have to smell blood first thing in the morning."

"Here's where I may be the a--hole: I get to the bathroom door and tell her just because her uterus is past its expiration date doesn't mean that she can dictate what I do with mine and its natural functions.

"I didn't wait for a response and went back to my post.

"She's the type of person to complain to management about ANYTHING. I don't think I did anything wrong, but I'm sure that's not how it'll be brought up.

"AITA?"

How the Reddit community responded

Overwhelming, and unsurprisingly, the comments were filled with support -- and plenty of advice.

"NTA," one Redditor said. "You met obnoxious with obnoxious. If she can't take it, she shouldn't deal it out. I would go to HR to complain about her before she gets the chance to put her version in first. I've smelt a lot worse in staff toilets than that!"

While another noted, "If this happened to me at work I'd be the person thinking of complaining to management. That's an outrageous thing to say. Sure, you lashed back at her in an unkind way, but I'm inclined to think she brought a bazooka to what wasn't even a knife fight - what did she expect?"