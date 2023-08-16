Dying Wife Asks Husband If She Can Have Sex with Her Ex One Last Time, Redditor Says

Getty

"So now I'm left with this, deny my dying wife a wish for my own ego, or let her go f--k another man who she feels was better. "

A man claims his wife has left him feeling ashamed and guilty as he struggles with whether or not to grant one of her end-of-life wishes -- to have sex with a former partner.

The story has sparked debate across the internet -- with people taking sides in this moral quandary. Whether or not the tale -- which first appeared two years ago on Reddit and has recently been revived in a subreddit -- is true seems of little consequence to those arguing in various comment forums.

In fact, it seems to be serving as a kind of modern parable -- allowing for armchair philosophers across the globe to pontificate on this moral dilemma.

Here's the story as it first appeared.

I can't have this tied to my main, but I really need to say something about it and have no one I can tell.

My wife has a terminal disease. She is projected to live at most 9 months. I am of course destroyed. We've been together for a decade. I don't remember life without her and I don't know what I'm going to do when she's gone. I have been doing my best to make the last days of her life good and grant whatever wish I can.

The doctors said that she was likely to need a wheelchair in 4 or 5 months, then by month 8 she'll be bedridden for the last few weeks. That's if she doesn't decline faster.

Recently she sat me down and told me that one of the last things she wanted to do was have sex with a previous partner of hers. I of course was shocked and when I asked why the f--k she wants that. So basically she thinks that her most physically compatible satisfying lover was him. She gave a whole monologue about how sex sometimes is just physical and how emotionally fulfilling sex is with me but it was bullshit to get to that point.

So now I'm left with this, deny my dying wife a wish for my own ego, or let her go f--k another man who she feels was better. Honestly I'm so pissed [off] and betrayed that she asked this of me. I feel like I'm put in a position where I have to say yes because she's dying.