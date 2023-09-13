Escaped Killer Caught by K-9 After 14 Day Manhunt

Getty / X

The heroic dog was able to subdue the armed escaped convict, who was in possession of a stolen rifle, and bring an end to the weeks-long manhunt

The hunt for Danelo Cavalcante, who has been terrorizing Chester County, Pennsylvania for two weeks, has finally come to a close.

Authorities announced his capture on Wednesday morning after he was tracked down by an aircraft using thermal technology and a US Border Patrol K-9.

The heroic dog was able to subdue the armed escaped convict, who was in possession of a stolen rifle, and bring an end to the county-wide manhunt.

The 34-year-old murderer, who had made a daring a escape from prison on August 31, was found and arrested wearing a stolen Philadelphia Eagles hoodie.

While a photo showed Cavalcante's bloodied face as he was arrested and taken into custody, Pennsylvania State Police's Lt. Col. George Bivens told press on Wednesday that the criminal had only a minor dog bite.

After Cavalcante is processed he will be re-housed in an as-yet to be announced penitentiary.

The killer was convicted earlier this summer of brutally murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. According to prosecutors, the 33-year-old stabbed Deborah Brandao 38 times after she learned he was wanted for another murder in Brazil; he allegedly killed her in front of her two young children.