Amber Heard Barely Appears In Trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Trailer

Warner Bros.

While Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman are all over the new footage, Heard's Mera can only be spotted in two extremely brief moments.

The first full trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has finally arrived -- but fans hoping to see more of Amber Heard's Mera might be a little disappointed.

In the nearly 3-minute clip, the Atlantean queen only appears twice -- once in the distance as she, Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Nicole Kidman's Atlanna run around the family's burnt down home and again attempting to break through the glass of what appears to be an underwater ship.

This comes after Heard testified during her defamation trial with ex Johnny Depp that her role in the film was "very pared down," claiming she "fought really hard to stay in the movie" and said "they didn't want to include me in the film."

Director James Wan seemingly confirmed her reduced presence in the sequel, telling EW in a recent cover story that the film was "always going to be about" Aquaman and his brother, Patrick Wilson's Orm.

While he said the first movie was "Arthur and Mera's journey" and a "romance action-adventure movie," this one was meant to be a "bromance" -- before concluding, "We'll leave it at that."

The sequel finds Mera and Arthur raising a newborn child together, before Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta returns wielding the mythical Black Trident, hellbent on revenge. Aquaman teams up with his brother to fight back against the antagonist.

Check out the official synopsis below. The movie hits theaters December 20, 2023.

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.