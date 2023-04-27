Nude Jason Momoa Chugs Beer, Punches Things, Bikes & Swings Kettlebells for Men's Health

Men's Health

The Aquaman star answers the door with an open bathrobe, offering up some full frontal nudity for the Gym & Fridge video

Count on Jason Momoa to know how to create a viral moment.

For the latest installment of the highly popular video series "Gym & Fridge" (for Men's Health), the actor answered the door to his New Zealand warehouse/artist commune with an open bathrobe.

What proceeds in the video is pure delightful chaos -- from a fridge full of his Mananalu canned water, poi, and Guinness to nude bicycle riding, boxing, and kettlebell swinging to throwing of said poi at the camera operator.

Aside from learning that Momoa likes to workout with fun and playful activities -- such as boxing, mountain bike riding, and of course rock climbing -- the video is more of a showcase for the wild, kinetic, charm of its highly physical and articulate subject.

In the accompanying interview for the latest issue of Men's Health, the action star talks about his future at DC and the highly anticipated sequel to his 2018 mega-hit -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" swims into theaters December 20 -- along with his villainous turn for the latest Fast & Furious movie.

But his true passion project is one he developed himself, an Apple TV+ show called "Chief of War".

The series explores Polynesian history from an indigenous perspective and promises to be the first of its kind -- with a massive budget and an even bigger star. The show follows a Hawaiian chief who attempts to unite the islands against colonization in the late 1700s.

To film that series and an upcoming, and unnamed, project Momoa will be in New Zealand for the next year.

All of which means, he will be away from the children he shares with ex Lisa Bonet -- Nakoa-Wolf and Lola.

One method he has developed to stay in contact is to schedule twice daily calls with his kids and have them send him rock climbing videos.

"I don't get to see my kids right now for a very long time. I gotta share things with them,” Momoa said. "I'm doing everything that I want to do, everything that I'm designed to do. And you’ve got to do that. I want my children to know that and do that."

"I worked for a very long time when they were young doing shit I didn’t want to do to put food on the table. And now? You should only work with the people you wanna work with. You should create with the people you wanna create with," he continued. "And if you’re not, then you got one shot in this life—you gotta get the fuck out. Whatever situation you’re in, you gotta find your path, you know?"