Entourage Creator Reveals Letter James Cameron Sent Regarding Fictional Aquaman Movie

Getty

"But he was dead serious, and we changed the whole thing because we obviously didn't want to insult him," said Entourage creator Doug Ellin.

James Cameron is serious about his movies making big money at the box office, even if its not a real movie.

Entourage fans might remember Vincent Chase's Aquaman flick, which according to series creator Doug Ellin, was going to bomb at the box office.

That is, until James Cameron, who was directing the fictional film in Entourage, stepped in.

"James Cameron sent a letter: 'You can't make this movie bomb," said Ellin in an interview with GQ.

"But he was dead serious, and we changed the whole thing because we obviously didn't want to insult him."

Of course, Cameron in real life is one of the biggest hitters at the box office with even his latest offering breaking records -- Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $2.3 billion worldwide.

The real Aquaman, which came out in 2018 and starred Jason Momoa in the titular role, grossed a whopping $1.4 billion worldwide.

GQ notes that this is not the first time Entourage predicted the future. First, it was when an adaptation of The Great Gatsby was greenlit in the fictional version of Hollywood -- however the HBO show had Martin Scorsese directing and not Baz Luhrman.

The upcoming Ferrari movie starring Adam Driver also mimics a Vincent Chase movie in the series, and the real life film is now one of winter's most anticipated films.

However, Ellin had no idea that a Ferrari film had been developing for years, and potentially during the show.