Viral TikTok Shows Officer Accuse Girl, 11, of 'Making Porn' After Dad Calls 911 Over Child Predator

TikTok

The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the incident, saying the video "did not reflect" the "compassion, decency, and dignity" expected of its officers.

A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for her behavior while responding to a call regarding the victim of an alleged child predator.

Earlier this week, a man shared a video to TikTok in which two officers from the Columbus Police Department were seen arriving to his home after midnight. According to the caption he put over the footage, he claimed his daughter was "a victim [of] a online predator" who "manipulated her into sending pictures of herself."

"This was the police response at midnight," he added, saying they had called 9-1-1 six hours earlier.

The security camera footage begins with two officers arriving at the man's home, with him telling the pair that his daughter is in bed and asleep.

"It still happened though, right?" asks a female officer, before the dad says he called police so his daughter could "realize what this was." He added, "I mean, reality is not much I probably can do about it, is there?"

"She could probably get charged with child porn," the female officer then responded. Shocked by the statement, the father replied, "Who, she can? She's 11 years old."

"She's creating it, right?" asks the same officer, before the dad reiterates his child's age. "It doesn't matter, she's still making porn," the officer shot back.

"No she's not, she's being manipulated by a grown ass adult on the internet," the frustrated father retorts, before the female officer then asks, "Is she taking pictures though?"

At that point, the father had clearly had enough -- telling the pair, "You guys have a nice evening, thank you for coming. Are you serious? Have a nice evening."

With that, the two then walk off.

The video has now been viewed nearly 740K times, at the time of publishing this article, with comments slamming the actions of the responding officers. "This is unbelievable!!! OMG!! Protect our children!!" wrote one viewer, while another added, "You were so respectful too. They had zero reason to react this way."

Many viewers told them to report the behavior to supervisors or release the footage to the news.

On Tuesday evening, Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine R. Bryant issued a statement condemning the actions in the footage -- adding that an investigation has been launched into both the initial sexual misconduct against a minor complaint and the behavior of the officer in question.

"My expectation is that our officers treat every victim of crime with compassion, decency, and dignity. What I saw in that video did not reflect that -- which is why we referred this case to the Inspector General," wrote Bryant.

"I want to make clear -- this incident does not reflect the Division as a whole. Our officers do outstanding work to bring comfort and justice to victims every day. As soon as we learned of this incident, we immediately reached out to the father to apologize, and to assure him that this matter was being fully investigated -- both the actions of this officer, and more importantly, any crime committed against his child," the statement continued. "As I have said from my first day on the job -- when our officers do the right thing, we will have their back. When they don't, we will hold them accountable."