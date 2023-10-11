Kevin Hart Answers Your Questions Live as He Promotes VitaHustle Brand: Watch Now!

Kevin Hart is going live now!

Catch Kevin Hart whipping up his favorite recipes from his VitaHustle superfood nutrition line on Wednesday October 11 at 10:30 a.m. PT in the livestream above.

Hart, whose passion for health and wellness is apparent to anyone who follows him on social media, is intent on providing protein powders and dietary supplements that align with his mission to bring affordable nutrition to his massive fan base.

"VitaHustle is all about fueling your hustle and making the most out of every single day," Hart, who founded the company, previously said. "I created VitaHustle to activate everyone's best. We're bringing affordable nutrition, simplicity, and deliciousness to the nation. Walmart and Hart are coming to your town with VitaHustle."

Per the VitaHustle website the products they sell are not a part of "your average wellness story; it's a tale of how a comedian-turned-health-enthusiast took charge of his well-being in the most Kevin Hart way possible."

The products, as Hart noted, are sold in partnership with Walmart -- which is managing the sales in the livestream links above. Prices for the products range from $11.98 to $24.98 plus taxes and shipping.

Good Housekeeping is co-sponsoring the TalkShopLive event where Hart will be answering questions submitted by viewers in real-time. The superstar comic will also be interviewed by Madison Brodsky (who previously was a TooFab reporter) at the comic's HartBeat Studios in West Hollywood as he explains his motivation in promoting the plant-based brand.

Tune in live on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m. PT!