Kate Beckinsale Blasts Bullies Accusing Her Again and Again of Getting 'Unrecognizable' Plastic Surgery

After spending much of the year in the hospital for an undisclosed medical issue, Kate Beckinsale made her first public appearance last week, and spent Sunday morning calling out the trolls accusing her -- again -- of getting plastic surgery.

Kate Beckinsale is sick and tired of people accusing her of going under the knife to maintain her beauty, calling out bullies and trolls who've accused her for years of getting "unrecognizable" plastic surgery.

The actress took to Instagram with a lengthy post on the heels of her first public appearance Thursday night following a lengthy hospital stay for an undisclosed medical issue. On Sunday morning, she shared two videos taken 20 years apart of herself to try and emphasize her point.

It's a point no woman should have to make, but in the era of social media trolling, it's one she felt compelled to argue on behalf of herself and others. She also acknowledged that "insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll," which is also a factor on her weighing in.

In the two videos she shared, Beckinsale turns and looks back at the camera, letting her hair flair around her. "These videos might be 20 years apart -maybe more," the 50-year-old Underworld star wrote.

She went on to say that every time she posts anything over the past two decades, she's been "accused of having had unrecognisable surgery /using Botox using fillers /being obsessed with looking younger." She called it "a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person."

She also denied having undergone any of those procedures. What she's actually doing is aging. "I’ve even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don’t and haven’t, and still ,every time there’s a chorus of my God, you’re unrecognisable," she wrote.

She said she's constantly hit with accusations that she doesn't look like herself anymore because of some made-up procedure she didn't have. She then emphasized something that might come as a surprise, writing, "It happens constantly and it’s usually women that are doing it."

"Life happens -obviously I have aged, everybody ages," she wrote, noting that aging doesn't bother her after finding her father dead when she was just five years old. She spent her 20s "absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too."

She wrote that this anxiety was so crippling, she wound up at hospitals all the time convinced that she wouldn't make it out of that decade. That's why she finds it ironic she gets bullied now is "an assumption that I can't handle the idea of getting older."

She then proceeded to breakdown what's really different about the Kate Beckinsale depicted in the two videos she shared to the platform. "What is different is that I lived in the UK, and was paler, I used to pluck the s--t out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore," she wrote. "I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy. I thought contours were something I found difficult in geography lessons."

What she means is that her ideas of beauty have evolved with time -- along with everyone else -- and she's learned more about makeup and style techniques over the years -- again, along with just about everyone else.

And despite a detailed breakdown of the differences from the only person who knows intimately everything about the woman depicted in both videos at this disparate times, Beckinsale further noted, "I’m posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect. It isn't going to stop."

She went on to emphasize her real point, which isn't so much about herself as it is about how we choose to treat one another.

"Whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying," she concluded her message. "Please stop now."

Describing it as a "rough year" to People on Thursday during her appearance at the King's Trust Gala in New York City, Beckinsale has been dealing not only with her own health issues, but her stepfather Roy Battersby passed away from a massive stroke while battling two forms of cancer in January, and her mother Judy Loe has been battling stage four cancer."

"It's been a rough year," she told the outlet. "Because my parents have both been unwell and my cat ... it's been a bunch of things. So that's why it's nice to come and see friends and have a little perspective. Everyone's had a bit of a rough year, I think."

The English actress praised King Charles for being so open with his own cancer battle, adding, "My mum's got cancer and my stepdad just died of cancer, and I think having a monarchy that is ... actually being really open about quite personal things, that I think is really important. I'm really impressed that he's doing that."

You can read her full caption below.