Ava Phillippe Celebrates 'Major Milestone as a Woman,'Trolled for Being Too Fat And Too Skinny

Getty

Ava Phillippe, the 24-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, calls out a couple of her online trolls for criticizing the exact opposite things about her body before blasting anyone who picks apart anyone "for what they look like."

It was a "major milestone as a woman," as well as a majorly depressing one. Nevertheless, Ava Phillippe called out the ridiculous experience she'd just had with trolls to make a larger point.

The 24-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe has been in the public eye her entire life, so she's certainly no stranger to unwanted, unwarranted, and uncalled-for comments on -- well, everything about her.

This week, though, was a new one for her. Taking to her TikTok account, Ava pointed out two trolling comments she saw that took completely opposite views. The only thing they seemed to agree on was that her body needed to be criticized.

"I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I'm too fat," she wrote over a video of herself putting on lipstick. "The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin."

As she emphasized, this is the same body they're commenting on. "My weight did not change in the time period between their comments," she wrote, adding, "(& it wouldn’t be any of their business if it did!)"

Calling these types of comments "such bulls--t," Ava got down to the real root of the issue. "No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like," she wrote. "You don’t always know what someone’s gone through or what they struggle with."

"But no matter who you are," she added. "Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures."

She captioned the video with a summary of her argument. "Pretty is as pretty does, babes," she wrote. "Bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior."

She added as an addendum that while she specifically mentions this as a milestone as a woman, that was because she sees "Bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior." Nevertheless, "bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is."

"We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in," she concluded her message.

This isn't the first time Ava has proven fearless in taking on her trolls, either. A couple of years ago Ava made the comment, "I'm attracted to ... people (Gender is whatever)."

Almost immediately, she started getting slammed by trolls, and just as quickly jumped onto her Instagram Stories to respond, per People at the time.

"I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," she posted. "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love."