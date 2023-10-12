Video of Woman with Knife at Atlanta Airport: Stabbed 3, Including 71-Year-Old, Police Say

City of Atlanta Police Department / Facebook

The incident, caught on video, happened right outside a security checkpoint

Three people were stabbed at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) said in a statement that officers confronted a woman brandishing a knife just outside a security checkpoint.

"Officers engaged the female, attempting to talk her into dropping the knife and working to restrict her movement and move travelers from the area," authorities said. "During the encounter the female suspect stabbed an adult female and then an APD lieutenant as he attempted to take her into custody."

APD said they tackled the woman and only after taking her into custody did they learn of another stabbing victim before their confrontation.

"The preliminary investigation indicates the female was inside a taxi and stabbed the driver, prior to arriving at the airport," police continued. "Upon arriving at the airport, the female exited the taxi and walked into the airport where officers encountered her a short time later."

Videos of the incident were published by Daily Mail and New York Post -- NYP's footage can be seen below.

APD said in a news conference outside the airport soon after the incident that a lieutenant had been injured, who Daily Mail reported was a 71-year-old veteran officer.

All three victims were "alert, conscious and breathing" they said.

APD identified the suspect as 44-year-old Damaris Milton, who they said was uninjured in the incident.

"Investigators are working to determine what led to the incident," police added. "Charges are being filed and [Milton] will be transported to the Clayton County Jail once charges are secured."

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Airport issued an update on X: "🚨An incident in ATL’s domestic terminal this afternoon is being cleared. Impacts to operations are minimal. There is no threat to the public."