Kody Brown Says He's Not a Polygamist Anymore Unless He Can Reconcile With Estranged Wives

The Sister Wives star also shared that he and ex Christine "don't associate almost at all."

Kody Brown is opening up about where he stands on polygamy and how he feels about his ex-wife Christine moving on.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Sister Wives star opened up about the drama surrounding his life.

"I would never be interested in marrying again," revealed Brown. "I'm not a polygamist [anymore]."

"Unless I pull this family back together somehow," added the reality star.

Brown also reacted to his ex-wife Christine moving on from their relationship, after she was the first of his wives to leave him.

"I never felt like I had the right to say, 'Hey, listen, I don't love this woman. I want a divorce.' I never felt like that was in my wheelhouse, but it was in theirs," said Brown.

"So, Christine made a choice, and that's kind of where it's at," he continued. "She chose to go, and it's a blessing and a curse."

"It's been very, very, very hard. But it was her being brave enough to do it, because I was never going to do that," said Brown.

Christine was also the first of the exes to get remarried, marrying David Woolley earlier this month.

"I honestly haven’t witnessed much of it," he added. "Her and I don't associate almost at all."

Kody also discussed how the backlash to the show affects him after most viewers have sided with his ex-wives.

"It affects me differently than it affects the viewer because I've got somebody trashing my reputation and I'm going, 'Holy cow. I can't believe that's happening,'" said Brown.

"And the public’s just going, 'Oh, we always thought this about you.' … There's no getting used to that level of criticism. I have to remind myself [that] your opinion of me is none of my business."