Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell Play Fake Couple in First Teaser for Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell embark on a fake romance in their upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You.

On Thursday, Sony Pictures dropped the highly-anticipated first teaser trailer for the film, which sees Sweeney and Powell pretending to be a real couple while at a wedding in Australia. However, the chemistry between their characters is undeniable, with the trailer teasing that the film will definitely involve some steamy and romantic moments.

The synopsis reads, per Sony, "In the edgy comedy Anyone But You, Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) look like the perfect couple, but after an amazing first date something happens that turns their fiery hot attraction ice cold -- until they find themselves unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple."

The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

While this is the first trailer for Anybody But You, the film made headlines earlier this year when fans speculated that Sweeney, 26, and Powell, 34, had taken their on-screen romance off-screen after photos and videos of the two circulated online. Powell split with his girlfriend, Gigi Paris, around the same time, which only fueled rumors further. Sweeney, meanwhile, has been engaged to Jonathan Davino for over a year.

Sweeney addressed the romance rumors between her and Powell in an interview with Variety in August. According to the actress, she and her costar were just giving the fans what they want, and laughed off the rumors.

"It’s a rom-com," she said with a laugh. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, 'That's really funny.'"

"They want it," Sweeney added. "It's fun to give it to 'em."