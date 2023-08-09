Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Romance Rumors, Backlash Over So-Called MAGA Party Photos

Eric Ray Davidson for Variety

Sydney Sweeney is addressing the romance rumors between her and her Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell, in a new interview with Variety.

Over the spring, fans speculated that the two had taken their on-screen romance off-screen after photos and videos of Sweeney and Powell circulated online.

However, according to Sweeney, she and her costar were just giving the fans what they want, and laughed off the rumors.

"It’s a rom-com," she said with a laugh. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We're excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, 'That's really funny.'"

"They want it," Sweeney added. "It's fun to give it to 'em."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sweeney spoke about the backlash she received after she shared photos of friends and family wearing MAGA-inspired merch at her mother's 60th birthday party back in August 2022.

"The people in the pictures weren't even my family" she said. "The people who brought the things that people were upset about were actually my mom's friends from L.A. who have kids that are walking outside in the Pride parade, and they thought it would be funny to wear because they were coming to Idaho."

Meanwhile, the actress -- who, of course, plays Cassie on Euphoria -- shared her experience working with the show's creator Sam Levinson, who has been the subject and criticism due to the frequent graphic sex scenes in both Euphoria and his latest series, The Idol.

"You have me, you have Z, you have all of these very strongminded, independent women," she told Variety. "If we didn't feel comfortable with something, or we saw something we didn't like, we'd all speak up."

"It's hard to see someone completely trashed by the public and the media when no one’s actually there," she continued. "We are there, and clearly we’re still working on the show, and we’re still supportive."

The White Lotus star went on to note that the "point is making people uncomfortable" and getting viewers to think "outside the box."

"What else is the point of art?" she asked, before adding, "For me, I feel so free and confident now. And I’ve found that through Cassie."

