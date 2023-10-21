Kourtney Kardashian Shares Birthday Tribute to Sister Kim After Nasty Feud

Getty

Kourtney Kardashian is honoring her sister Kim Kardashian on her 43rd birthday.

Although their relationship has been quite rocky in the past year, the reality star took to her Instagram Stories to post a heartfelt tribute to Kim, sharing a throwback selfie of herself and her sister.

"Happy happy birthday to my first sister," Kourtney, 44, wrote alongside the photo. "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy. ♥️”

The Poosh founder also posted a photo of herself and Kim as kids, with the sisters wearing matching Halloween costumes. "Twinning since the beginning," she captioned the shot. She then continued by sharing a more recent photo of them both rocking black dresses in the next slide, writing, "and always."

Kourtney's sweet birthday tribute for Kim comes after the two got into a now-infamous nasty fight over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which went down on the last season of The Kardashians and spread into the current season.

ICYMI: Kourtney made it clear previously she felt Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana stepped on the toes of her recent wedding celebrations, during which she wore curated looks from the brand's vault. She also believed the partnership spoke to a larger issue she had with Kim, who she felt didn't prioritize family over business deals.

While the pair seemed to hash things out last season, Season 4's premiere kicked off with them already at odds with one another again. This time, the tension came after they began watching the Season 3 episodes as they dropped -- seeing the nasty comments they each made about other behind their backs during confessionals or conversations with other family members amid their feud.

That led to an explosive phone call between Kim and Kourtney, with the latter calling the former "a f--king witch" who she hated.

Fortunately, it appears that their relationship is on the mend.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim explained that things are on the upswing while on a trip to Milan for a Dolce & Gabbana engagement. During the getaway, Kim said that she began getting some sweet text messages from Kourtney -- despite their past drama involving the same designer.

"I feel like it's a step in the right direction in moving past it, moving past all the drama, I want her here," Kim explained in a confessional, before Kourtney opened up about the situation in her own.