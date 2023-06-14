Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down In Tears, Slams Kim Over Dolce & Gabbana Deal

Hulu

Kourtney claimed Kim wasn't "happy" and was "spiraling" during her wedding to Travis Barker, before accusing her of "copying" her wedding vibes for a brand collaboration.

Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana collaboration caused some serious tension between her and sister Kourtney Kardashian -- and now we have a better understanding why.

While a promo for the new season of The Kardashians teased a fight between the pair over the collab and Kim's runway show in Milan, this week's new episode dove into all the reasons why Kourtney was so upset.

In short, she felt Kim's deal with the fashion house stepped on the toes of her recent wedding celebrations, during which she wore curated looks from the brand's vault. Kourt also thought the collab spoke to a larger issue she had with Kim, who she felt doesn't prioritize family over business deals.

Speaking with Kendall Jenner about her frustrations while Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in Milan for Kim's show, Kourtney laid out all her issues.

"Kim is in Milan doing this whole Kim, Dolce & Gabbana, Ciao Kim, Living La Dolce Vita whatever. This isn't really about business for me, it's just like this was my wedding and actually how I've lived my life every summer for 5 years in a row, living La Doce Vita, genuinely," she said.

"While we were at our wedding, I guess Kim was having these conversations with Dolce that I didn't know about," she said, before claiming that Kim called her later and said she'd be working with the brand on a SKIMS collaboration.

"I go, 'What is the point of this call? Is it to get my blessing? Is that why you're calling?' She goes, 'I guess,'" said Kourtney. "She wasn't like, 'Hey, I've got this offer, how do you feel about this? I really want the money,' or whatever it was that she was feeling."

After that initial call, she said Kim only talked to her about the deal one more time, informing her that it was no longer a SKIMS collab. As Kim explained on a previous episode, the SKIMS deal went out the window when her brand couldn't turn the looks around fast enough for the fashion show; in the end, the brand reinterpreted vintage D&G looks Kim hand-selected from the '90s and 2000s for the campaign.

"I see both sides. I can see how you could feel like you had your toes stepped on," Kendall told her sister. "I feel like there's an abundance of opportunities," Kourtney began, before breaking down in tears, "Sorry, it just upsets me." Kourtney said she felt there was so much that took "precedence over hurting your sister," when it comes to Kim, who she felt was "legit copying my wedding." She also said she felt Kim would never just "not do something or turn something down because it doesn't make sense."

"She wasn't happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, 'This is amazing, we're having the best time,'" she continued, claiming Kim wouldn't even "give acknowledgement of like, 'Whoa, this is so amazing, I love this whole vibe.'" She added that all her friends said Kim was "spiraling" during the wedding, but didn't elaborate on that one.

"It happens all the time. I think it's also subconscious. I think she seems everything that I had there and takes it for her own and she doesn't even see it. She sees it as the dollar signs," Kourtney continued.

Kourt felt a lot of the issues stemmed from a total lack of communication, saying that their momager Kris never even mentioned the collaboration to her or asked how she would feel about it happening. While Kourtney said they didn't need her "permission" to do the deal, they should have at least asked her opinion of it to keep a "good relationship" between them all. She felt that if the tables were reversed, Kim would "freak out" and said that it wouldn't be as big an issue if this situation didn't involve something as personal as a wedding.

She went on to say that Kris was "nudging" the entire family in their group text chain to post about the Dolce show, something Kourtney said she wasn't comfortable doing. She said she even responded to the group saying, "This actually feels really unauthentic to me and I can't fake it and I don't feel like supporting this."

"I think she's really driven and doesn't know what's driving her," Kourtney said of Kim as the venting session came to an end. "When it bumps into my life, that's when I'm affected. Otherwise I'm like, everyone do whatever makes you happy. It's healthy to have your own identity."

Kendall later relayed all of Kourtney's feelings to Kylie, who said everything she was feeling was "valid" ... while also believing Kim should still have done the deal. "I don't think anyone's in the wrong. I just didn't even think of it like that," added Kylie.

Meanwhile, in Italy, Khloe and Kris were seen getting their glam on to hit the town. As they got their hair and makeup done, Khloe told her mom she needed to "acknowledge Kourtney's feelings" and respond to the group text. Kris said her daughter had "a right to feel a way" about the deal, but was confused over why anyone could think it was "weird" before actually seeing the collaboration.

In a confessional, she also said that whenever her daughters feud, she does her best to remain "neutral" and "help a conversation happen when things get out of hand." Welp, get ready Kris, because we're approaching that territory.

During a final fitting for the runway show, Khloe also brought up the messages to Kim, who did not realize just how mad Kourtney actually was at her. "Mad at mom, everyone, she's crazy," said Khloe, telling Kim that Kourtney was upset about "loyalty," before calling Kourt's behavior "not rational."

"This is the first I've heard Kourtney is upset about doing the Dolce thing. I couldn't have been more mindful. I said don't do the Madonna collection, don't do the lace collection, don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect to Kourtney," Kim explained in a confessional. "She doesn't know I have the email string of me begging them to push it a year."

"While I didn't discuss this deal during Kourt's wedding, I still wanna be really respectful of Kourtney in this journey. I didn't want to do any of her looks, even if I loved them," she added elsewhere in the episode. "F--- this is coming at the worst time. Like, this is just not what I need with Kourtney right now. The show is tomorrow," she also exclaimed.

As she and the designers raised a glass of champagne and toasted the collaboration, Kim passive-aggresively gave Kourtney a shoutout as well, calling her the "diva of all divas." The episode ended with Kim declaring, "What I've realized in this lifetime is everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened and it's weird. But it's all gonna come out on the show, this is our therapy."