Olympian Tara Lipinski Welcomes Child Via Surrogate After Fertility Struggles

Getty

"I wish we never went through it but I'm grateful that somehow I found the strength to keep going when I thought I couldn't because we got very lucky," she shared.

Congratulations are in order for Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and her husband Todd Kapostasy, who just had their first child!

The pair welcomed a baby girl via surrogate after the couple have been open about their fertility struggles on their podcast, Unexpecting, where they also debuted Georgie Winter Lipinski Kapostasy.

The figure skater, who won her first gold medal at 15, explained that the couple suffered through miscarriages, was diagnosed with endometriosis, and even tried IVF multiple times.

Lipinski took to Instagram to share the news of their baby girl and share pictures of Georgie-- clad in crochet ice skates.

"We are so grateful that we get to make this announcement that our baby girl is here," she captioned the post. "It feels so surreal and I'm experiencing a feeling of happiness that I have never felt before."

"This little embryo that Todd and I made together has come to life! We are so grateful and forever thankful for our surrogate. Mikayla, thank you for carrying her safely into our arms," she added.

She also reflected on her experience trying to get pregnant, and how she "found the strength" to keep moving forward even when things were dark.

"Looking back on the last five years, I can’t help but think of all those shots, surgeries, multiple retrievals to replenish all of the miscarriages and failed transfers I endured, the miscarriages that felt like they broke me more and more each time and to the times that Todd and I thought are our dream would never come true," she said.

"I wish we never went through it but I'm grateful that somehow I found the strength to keep going when I thought I couldn't because we got very lucky," she concluded. "Georgie, we have thought about you for half a decade. You are so loved. You are EVERYTHING."

The figure skater also shared words for those who might be going through a similar situation.

"Ps. For anyone still in the wait, I'm sorry for what you are going through. I see you and I know the pain you are going through - I'm rooting so hard for you all," she wrote.

Lipinski also got emotional in her podcast sharing a similar sentiment.

"I know what it's like to listen to other people's success and like happy endings when you think it's never happening for you," she said, getting teary eyed. "I want you guys to understand that like I can't change the ending of my journey, but I see you and know I was you for so long."