Kendall Jenner Admits to Going Through 'Tough' Time, Says The Kardashians Isn't Her 'Biggest Cup Of Tea'

Mert & Marcus / Vogue

"I haven't been myself, and my friends see it. I'm more sad than usual. I'm way more anxious than usual," the 28-year-old model admitted. "So I'm not going to sit here and act like everything's perfect."

When you're standing at 5' 11", born into a famous family and have a hugely successful modeling career, Kendall Jenner appears to have it all.

However, her anxiety has been a constant struggle for Jenner over the past 20 years and something with which she's currently having a "tough" time, the model reveals in a new cover story with Vogue.

Mert & Marcus / Vogue

"I was an emotional kid, always in my feelings and my head," she recalled of her first feelings of anxiousness at the age of seven. "I freaked myself out a bit." With the publication saying she was in the middle of a "rough patch," Jenner, 28, opened up about current mental state.

"I don't see why I shouldn't be honest about it. In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I've had a tough two months," Jenner began, before revealing that it's something those around her have noticed.

"I don't see why I shouldn't be honest about it. In my career right now I feel really stable, really hopeful. But I've had a tough two months," Jenner began, before revealing that it's something those around her have noticed.

"So I'm not going to sit here and act like everything's perfect," she continued. "That's life -- I'm always going to be in and out of those feelings. In past interviews, when someone's asked me about my mental state, it's always been, 'I'm great right now, but this is what I've dealt with.' Well, right now I'm actually in it."

Jenner said she's of the belief some of her stress is due to the fact she's about to enter the next decade of her life. "I'm so tired emotionally, but I think it's good. It's almost like I'm purging something for my 30s. That's my theory," she told the publication.

She also opened up about the affect social media has on her self worth, saying it's something she is dealing with in therapy, before sharing some words of advice she received from her sister Khloe Kardashian.

"She said to me, 'You'll scroll through comments and you’ll see a kajillion I love you's, you're great, you're so pretty, you're the best. And the one comment that's not nice is the one you're going to harp on.' It’s so true. They're just so…loud. But why do we fixate on these? Are they a projection of our own insecurities? A huge thing I work on in therapy is feeling worthy of where I'm at and knowing that I can't let what's being said about me on the internet, especially about my worthiness, get in my head too much. I let it get there, and I think that’s what brings me down a lot of the time."

Jenner boasts a casual 294 million followers on Instagram, thanks, in large part, to her family's reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians. Even though Jenner has grown up in front of the camera, it's not something she particularly enjoys.

"It's not my biggest cup of tea," she admitted to Vogue. "And to be honest, I've never been very comfortable filming. I just feel I'm not good at it."

See Kendall back on The Kardashians when it returns for a new season later this month on Hulu.