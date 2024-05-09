Jerry Seinfeld Issues Public Apology to Howard Stern Following 'Insulting' Comments

Getty

Jerry Seinfeld has issued a public apology to Howard Stern.

During his recent appearance on the podcast Fly on the Wall hosted by Dana Carvey and David Spade, Seinfeld said Stern has been "outflanked" by other comedians. Now, he's walking back that remark.

"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts," the comedian said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said 'outflanked' which sounded terrible and insulting. And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show," he continued. "Anyway, it was bad and I'm sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me."

During his interview appearance, Seinfeld pointed out while Stern basically "invented" the podcast format over the course of his radio career, other comedians were "better than him now."

"Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer, but comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly?" he continued. "Let's face it, he's been outflanked by some very [good shows], and yourselves, I mean absolutely, this show, comedy podcasts? This is the best one on the air."

"Because you guys play nice together, it's smooth, you're not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to," he added.

Seinfeld also admitted he was shocked podcasts by comedians are actually successful. "Who knew there was a market?" he asked the hosts. "Who knew people wanted to get to know us? Who gets the credit for figuring it out?"

So far, Stern hasn't commented, though TooFab has reached out for comment.