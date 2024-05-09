Nicholas Galitzine Addresses Sexuality After Playing Multiple Queer Characters

Getty

"I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I'm taking up someone's space, and perhaps guilt," said the British actor, who portrayed LGBTQ characters in the film 'Red, White & Royal Blue,' the TV series 'Mary & George,' and more.

Nicholas Galitzine is opening up about his sexuality.

In an interview with British GQ, the actor shared how he identifies after he's played multiple queer characters in films and television.

"I am Nick, and I'm not my role," said Galitzine, who has portrayed multiple queer characters in his career thus far, most notably -- and recently -- in the film Red, White & Royal Blue and the series Mary & George.

"I identify as a straight man, but I have been a part of some incredible queer stories," he continued.

"I felt a sense of uncertainty sometimes about whether I'm taking up someone's space, and perhaps guilt," Galitzine added. "At the same time, I see those characters as not solely their sexuality."

In addition to Red, White & Royal Blue and Mary & George, the 29-year-old's previous queer roles, include a gay blackmailer in a 2015 episode of Legends, a closeted rugby player in the 2016 film, Handsome Devil, and a bisexual high school student in the 2020 horror film, The Craft: Legacy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In an interview with Huffington Post UK in March, Galitzine explained why he chooses queer roles.

"There's sort of a plethora of reasons for this," he shared. "One, I have so many friends within the community, and I know so many of them didn't feel like they had these stories growing up."

He also recalled his friends' positive reactions to Red, White & Royal Blue, an enemies-to-lovers romance between a closeted gay prince of Britain (Galitzine) and the son of the American president, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez.

"My gay friends were like wow, to have something cheesy and broad and wholesome is like really, really important, and I think the resonance of that means a lot to me," Galitzine said.

The Bottoms star said he's "very interested in identity."