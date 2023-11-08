Kim Kardashian Reveals Secret Lip Tattoo She's Had for Years: 'No One Knows, No One Sees It'

Hulu

Kim confirms she finally "put a bumper sticker on a Bentley," while showing it off to the world for the first time.

Kim Kardashian just revealed a pretty well-kept secret: She's been inked up for at least two years now!

That's right, Kim -- who famously compared getting tattoos to putting "a bumper sticker on a Bentley" -- has been hiding a lip tattoo since October 2021. She made the big reveal on this week's new episode of The Kardashians, while talking about going to Las Vegas with hair stylist Chris Appleton and his boyfriend Lukas Gage for their wedding.

While the couple was planning to celebrate their nuptials by getting new ink after saying "I do," Kim said she would not be joining them in the fun, before sharing her secret piece.

"Something you don't know about me ... the night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands," she explained, before showing off the infinity symbol on her inner lip. Though she didn't think there was a shot in hell she would ever get a tattoo, she then quipped, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

Hulu

Video from the night in question also showed her wearing the same skin-tight, hot pink outfit she wore while hosting SNL inside the tattoo shop, as the artist went to work on her lip. "This is how you celebrate SNL, with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning," she said in the footage.

Kim also added that since "no one knows" about it and "no one sees it," she also forgets she even has it -- until she sees black in her mouth when sometimes flossing her teeth.

During the episode, Kim also offered up some marital advice for Appleton and the White Lotus star, the latter of whom proposed with an engagement ring made out of a caviar tin from their first date.

Giving them "one tip, from a lawyer," she insisted they get a prenup and even offered to write it up for them. They, however, wanted a bit more from her and asked her to officiate the wedding. While she was caught off guard, acknowledging her three failed marriages -- one of which began at the same Little White Chapel in Las Vegas -- before agreeing.

When Gage wondered if she had any suggestions for how to handle the fact they both travel around the world separately so often for work, she said that distance sometimes makes the time together even more special. She also stressed the importance of communication.

Following her advice, Kim was asked by a producer how she was doing with her plan of staying single for two years. When reminded she said it a year ago, she said she still had a year to go. "I think that would be really good for me," she added, saying she wasn't looking -- while also admitting, "They seem to find me" when she isn't.

She was also asked whether she still believed in love -- saying, "Of course, I would be like The Grinch if I didn't. Falling in love is the most fun thing on the planet" -- while adding she wasn't sure if she still had another wedding in her too.