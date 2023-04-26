Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Wedding Photos -- Kim Kardashian Officiated, Shania Twain Performed!

Getty

"We did it," exclaimed the celebrity hairstylist, as he and the White Lotus star post pictures of their Las Vegas celebrations.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton confirmed they got married over the weekend in Las Vegas, by sharing photos from the affair featuring not only Appleton's longtime friend and client Kim Kardashian, but also Shania Twain.

The pair got hitched at Little White Chapel, according to Page Six, after obtaining a marriage license on Saturday and -- judging by these new pictures -- the ceremony was officiated by Kardashian herself.

"We did it 💍 Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain," the celebrity hairstylist captioned a carousel of images. Sharing the same photos to his page, the "White Lotus" star added, "ring finger where the rock is."

The photos show both men dressed in matching fur jackets and leather pants at the chapel and standing in front of its gates with Kardashian -- who rocked a skin-tight, lace-up dress -- before exchanging their vows inside with Kim apparently acting as officiant.

The collection of photos also shows the trio with Twain, as well as a video of the country singer giving the newlyweds -- who are holding champagne glasses -- what appears to be a private performance of "You're Still the One."

Appleton's love life became a hot topic earlier this year when he and Gage went to Mexico and shared snaps to Instagram from their vacation. Soon after, the duo appeared on the red carpet together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. In March, Gage appeared on "Today" and gushed how he was "very happy, very lucky, and very much in love" with his now-husband.

The pair's posts were filled with congratulations from their famous friends, including Dua Lipa, who commented, "😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Maude Apatow also sent her congratulations, while Mason Gooding called the post the "Toughest marriage announcement in the game" and added "🔥😤 big congrats."

"daddies 😍😍❤️❤️ congratulations love!" added Ariana Madix, while Michael Cimino exclaimed, "CONRGATS CHULOO."