Mean Girls Movie Musical Trailer Drops, Featuring Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey, Jon Hamm and the Burn Book

Get in loser, the first trailer for Paramount's film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical is here.

The movie, based on the Broadway show based on the 2004 Lindsay Lohan film, stars Reneé Rapp as Regina George alongside Angourie Rice's Cady Heron.

The main cast also includes Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners and Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels.

Reprising their roles from the OG movie are Tina Fey and Tim Meadows, while Busy Philipps plays Regina's "cool mom" this time around and Jenna Fischer steps in as Cady's mom.

Jon Hamm, meanwhile, joins as Coach Carr, while Ashley Park -- who played Gretchen on Broadway -- also appears as a teacher in the movie.

The trailer for the musical says the film "isn't your mom's Mean Girls," though it does appear to be a pretty faithful adaptation of both the original movie and the Broadway show it inspired.

What the footage doesn't highlight, bizarrely, is any actual singing from the show. Instead, the entire trailer is set to Olivia Rodrigo's "Get Him Back" ... and not any of the musical's original songs. The musical numbers are still in the film though, as they can be seen in the footage and the teaser trailer shown before Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in theaters included Rapp singing her big entrance song.