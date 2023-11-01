Mean Girls' Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert Reprise Roles for New Ad

YouTube

The Walmart ad reveals what The Plastics, Damian, and Kevin G are up to today -- while also recruiting Missy Elliott to be the new gym/sex ed teacher.

On Wednesday, we wear pink and go shopping.

Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and more reunited in a new ad for Walmart, which dropped on Wednesday (of course), taking fans back to North Shore High School and revealing what some of the OG characters are up to today.

In the ad, which features Missy Elliott's hit included in the 2004 film, "Pass That Dutch," the ladies reprise their roles from the 2004 film for the commercial. Lohan (Cady Heron) is now a guidance counselor, Seyfried (Karen Smith) is, unsurprisingly, a weatherwoman, and Chabert (Gretchen Weiners) is a mom to a high school daughter and is still trying to make fetch happen.

"At North Shore, some things never change," Lohan's Cady says in a voiceover. "On Wednesdays, we still wear pink."

Chabert's Gretchen pulls up to pick her daughter up from school. She honks her horn and says, "Get in, sweetie, we're going deal shopping!"

The ad then cuts to Seyfried's Karen reporting on the weather from the football field. "There's a 30% chance it's already Wednesday," she says, while Cady continues to chat about deals on the voiceover.

Another Mean Girls alum then makes an appearance, with Rajiv Surendra -- AKA Kevin Gnapoor AKA Kenny G -- watching Seyfried's Karen on TV while playing with his son.

"Don't let the haters stop you from doing your thang, Kevin Jr," he tells his son.

Cady then shares that she's "still getting schooled" as a school's guidance counselor as the ad shows her telling two students: "Grool."

The commercial pivots to Gretchen helping her daughter and pals film a TikTok, with Gretchen telling them, "This is gonna be so fetch!"

"Stop making fetch happen, Mom. It's still not gonna happen," her daughter replies.

Meanwhile, instead of Coach Carr teaching sex ed -- and warning teens against having sex -- Missy Elliott is now the gym teacher. The rapper gives a similar speech, except she's talking about Walmart's Black Friday deals.

"The deals were coming out of us like word vomit," Lohan adds, while the clip flashes to various students telling the camera about "hot" deals.

"I miss Miss Heron buying Apple AirPods and Legos, so I bought Apple AirPods and Legos," a teen says.

The ad continues with Gretchen's daughter Amber following in her mom's footsteps by performing "Jingle Bell Rock" at the school's winter talent show while Gretchen, Cady, and Karen watch on from the audience.

"I'm such a good mom," Gretchen says, to which Cady replies, "I'm impressed."

"And I'm Karen," Karen chimes in.

And guess who is working the lights in the auditorium? Damian, played by Daniel Franzese.

The clip then concludes with a frightened Cady and Damian in the school hallway as students go crazy after a bunch of printed fliers were handed out, teasing Walmart's Black Friday deals.

"On Wednesdays, we shop deals," the ad reads as it ends, before teasing that "something fetch is coming next Wednesday," showing Gretchen saying goodbye to her daughter.

Lohan, 37, Seyfried, 37, and Chabert, 41, all shared the ad to their respective Instagram accounts.

Fans went nuts over the reunion, but some expressed disappointment that Rachel McAdams AKA Regina George didn't appear in the ad, while others shared their hope that a sequel will one day happen.

Only time will tell, but for now, get in loser, because we're going shopping!

