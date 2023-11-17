'Mistress' Allegedly Shot at Sugar Daddy's Baby Mama, 1-Year-Old Child: Bodycam Arrest Footage

Volusia County Jail

The reported love triangle exploded into violence in Daytona Beach earlier this month, police say, as bodycam footage was released this week from 20-year-old Zehra Percy's arrest in connection with the case

A Florida woman has been accused of firing into the car of her alleged "sugar daddy's" full-time girlfriend and their one-year-old child.

South Daytona Police Department say the infant was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The alleged gunwoman, 20-year-old Zehra Percy, had used her sugar daddy's firearm in the incident, according to police.

The supposed love triangle took a violent turn, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, outside an apartment building on November 4 in Daytona Beach.

The victim grabbed dinner at a local Wendy's, police say, and when she returned home noticed a car sitting outside her home -- a vehicle, she told investigators, she'd seen driving by her apartment on more than one occasion.

Soon after she claims to have seen Percy exit her building alongside the victim's full-time boyfriend and father of her child.

The victim left the vehicle to confront Percy and her own baby daddy, local news WKMG reported, when she heard someone yell "she has a gun!"

According to authorities, while the victim ran back to her car, Percy allegedly retrieved a firearm from her own trunk and shot in the direction of the victim's vehicle -- with the 1-year-old still inside.

A total of two rounds were fired, police say.

Percy was arrested nearly a week after the incident on Friday, November 10, per Law & Crime. Bodycam footage was released showing the 20-year-old being apprehended by police during a traffic stop. When officers asked the suspect where the gun was, she allegedly told them she had already given it back to her "sugar daddy."

In the video it's claimed her grandfather was a police officer, while the suspect's mother pleads with the 20-year-old to cooperate with authorities.