Eva Longoria Reacts to Longheld Desperate Housewives Feud Rumors

Eva Longoria is putting rumors to rest.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Longoria dispelled the long-believed narrative that she was feuding with her Desperate Housewives co-stars.

While she called the rumors not "factual," Longoria did say that she and her co-stars Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Brenda Strong and Nicollette Sheridan, were aware of them, but added that they were so deep in their "bubble" of shooting and promoting the show, that the tabloid fodder was unable to penetrate the successful production, which saw the cast grace Wisteria Lane for nearly a decade.

"They all had such a better handle on fame, on that narrative," Longoria said of her co-stars. "I'm like, '[People] are saying we're fighting.' They're like, 'Well, that's just a narrative they do on women because we're over 40 on a television show.' And I was like, 'Yeahhh.' I wasn't even that smart to understand that."

Longoria said that they were working so hard that anything that happened outside of the show went in one ear and out the other.

"We could never come up for air, to really get outside of ourselves," Longoria shared. "We were only on this set... But I remember that noise being outside of us."

She continued, "We were in such a bubble with our crew and each other. We could only talk to each other about, 'Doesn't this suck?' We couldn't really complain."

The show, which at one point boasted 120 million viewers worldwide, got plenty of good press too, but none of it really infiltrated production or Longoria as they pressed on in their pursuit of making TV magic.

"So all that stuff of, 'We're fighting,' even like, 'No. 1 show. You're amazing' -- good and bad, didn't penetrate because we were working and I was exhausted," Longoria explained.

While she admittedly forgot the feud rumors were "such a thing," Longoria said she still gets questions about it more than 10 years later.

"It was a thing, it was a big thing," she added before recalling spoofing the rumors while hosting Saturday Night Live.

She added, "If it made a skit on SNL, then you know you were in pop culture."

Touching on her rise in fame, Longoria said she had been hard at work for four years, climbing the rungs as an actress, from extra to co-star, and so forth before landing the audition that would ultimately see her play the role of Gabriella Solis on Desperate Housewives.

And it's one she still looks back on fondly, telling Shepard that she still loves being called "Gaby," and is "so grateful" for her experience on the life-changing series, so much so that she said she'd be all in for a reboot.

While Longoria had only good things to say about the series, some of her former costars had slightly different experiences, including Sheridan, who made headlines after she filed a lawsuit against Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry.